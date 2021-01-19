In the last trading session, 1,116,625 shares of the SandRidge Energy, Inc.(NYSE:SD) were traded, and its beta was 3.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.01, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $180Million. SD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.26, offering almost -4.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.03% since then. We note from SandRidge Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 561.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 509.01 Million.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SandRidge Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD): Trading Information

Instantly SD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.26- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.4274 over the last five days. On the other hand, SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) is 0.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 378.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SD is forecast to be at a low of $6.62 and a high of $6.62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.15%. SandRidge Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.27% of SandRidge Energy, Inc. shares, and 55.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.83%. SandRidge Energy, Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.41% of the shares, which is about 4.82 Million shares worth $7.95 Million.

Cannell Capital LLC, with 8.54% or 3.07 Million shares worth $5.06 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 705259 shares worth $1.16 Million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund held roughly 488.41 Thousand shares worth around $805.87 Thousand, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.

