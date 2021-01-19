In today’s recent session, 13,399,068 shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc.(NYSE:ACB) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.46, and it changed around -$0.58 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11 Billion. ACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.4, offering almost -130.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.63% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.84 Million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended ACB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB): Trading Information Today

Although ACB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.32 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.0963 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.19, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -28.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $3.6 and a high of $12.61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +10.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.2% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 14.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.17%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 307 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.26% of the shares, which is about 4.62 Million shares worth $21.47 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.1% or 2.97 Million shares worth $13.81 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 4618063 shares worth $21.47 Million, making up 3.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.52 Million shares worth around $6.18 Million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.

