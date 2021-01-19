In the last trading session, 19,880,434 shares of the Acer Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:ACER) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.85, and it changed around $0.99 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.3 Million. ACER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.25, offering almost -88.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.95% since then. We note from Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 567.43 Million.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ACER as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER): Trading Information

Instantly ACER has showed a green trend with a performance of 34.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.44- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.5462 over the last five days. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is 0.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 365.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 159.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACER is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +159.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 159.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.1%. Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -17.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.21% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 37.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.1%. Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.06% of the shares, which is about 990.66 Thousand shares worth $2.85 Million.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC, with 2.04% or 250.52 Thousand shares worth $721.49 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 114091 shares worth $278.38 Thousand, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 68.31 Thousand shares worth around $196.74 Thousand, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.

