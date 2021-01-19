In today’s recent session, 34,449,356 shares of the Tellurian Inc.(NASDAQ:TELL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around $0.49 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $875.73 Million. TELL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -231.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.43% since then. We note from Tellurian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.52 Million.

Tellurian Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TELL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tellurian Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL): Trading Information Today

Instantly TELL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.81- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.7434 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is 0.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.48, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TELL is forecast to be at a low of $0.1 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +129.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -96.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) projections and forecasts

Tellurian Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +108.82 percent over the past six months and at a 40.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -17.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +64.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.24 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to make $15.67 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.14 Million and $11.17 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.8%. Tellurian Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -16.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 31.1% per year for the next five years.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.75% of Tellurian Inc. shares, and 11.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.69%. Tellurian Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.87% of the shares, which is about 9.49 Million shares worth $7.56 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.96% or 6.49 Million shares worth $5.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4109572 shares worth $5.26 Million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.05 Million shares worth around $2.43 Million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.

