In today’s recent session, 1,914,354 shares of the Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.(NYSE:STPK) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.42, and it changed around $2.93 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.66 Billion. STPK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.2, offering almost -10.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.11% since then. We note from Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 Million.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended STPK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Biggest Investors

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 172622 shares worth $3.53 Million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. held roughly 94.76 Thousand shares worth around $1.94 Million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored