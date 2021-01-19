In the last trading session, 1,587,877 shares of the Stable Road Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:SRAC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.03, and it changed around -$1.56 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $442.81 Million. SRAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.74, offering almost -13.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.07% since then. We note from Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SRAC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC): Trading Information

Although SRAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.74 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.2303 over the last five days. On the other hand, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 959.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 863.98 day(s).

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.22% of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. shares, and 98.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 584.89%. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7% of the shares, which is about 1.24 Million shares worth $12.55 Million.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, with 6.88% or 1.23 Million shares worth $12.35 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 116657 shares worth $1.18 Million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd held roughly 16.86 Thousand shares worth around $167.4 Thousand, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.

