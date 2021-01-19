In today’s recent session, 2,894,122 shares of the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:OXBR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.82 Million. OXBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.62, offering almost -277.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.98% since then. We note from Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 Million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OXBR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR): Trading Information Today

Instantly OXBR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.80- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.2244 over the last five days. On the other hand, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 764.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 400.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 233.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OXBR is forecast to be at a low of $8.5 and a high of $8.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.6%. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 94.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.38% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares, and 2.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.84%. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.04% of the shares, which is about 59.6 Thousand shares worth $104.9 Thousand.

Alpine Global Management, LLC, with 0.26% or 15Thousand shares worth $26.4 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

