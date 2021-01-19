In the last trading session, 7,817,174 shares of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:SHIP) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.33 Million. SHIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8, offering almost -887.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.85% since then. We note from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.1 Million.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SHIP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP): Trading Information

Although SHIP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.05 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.3021 over the last five days. On the other hand, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 0.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 640.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHIP is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +640.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 640.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.87 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to make $19.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.77 Million and $13.34 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.9%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 90.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.03% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, and 9.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.02%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.07% of the shares, which is about 5.35 Million shares worth $2.44 Million.

ETRADE Capital Management LLC, with 0.08% or 51.05 Thousand shares worth $23.31 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

