In the last trading session, 1,201,032 shares of the Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SLRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.01 Million. SLRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.16, offering almost -161.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.555, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.13% since then. We note from Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 939.02 Million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SLRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX): Trading Information

Instantly SLRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.27 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.0254 over the last five days. On the other hand, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) is 0.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 572.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 263.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLRX is forecast to be at a low of $3.8 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +313.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 214.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) projections and forecasts

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.97 percent over the past six months and at a 74.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +99.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.48 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $1.39 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.04 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.3%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.23% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 26.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.7%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Worth Venture Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.3% of the shares, which is about 258.25 Thousand shares worth $217.94 Thousand.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 0.63% or 125Thousand shares worth $105.49 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 25800 shares worth $21.77 Thousand, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 12.75 Thousand shares worth around $8.68 Thousand, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.

