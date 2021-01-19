In today’s recent session, 4,522,874 shares of the Resonant Inc.(NASDAQ:RESN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.26, and it changed around $0.95 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $336.92 Million. RESN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.74, offering almost -7.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84.82% since then. We note from Resonant Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 Million.

Resonant Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RESN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Resonant Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN): Trading Information Today

Instantly RESN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.74- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.3818 over the last five days. On the other hand, Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is 1.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.85, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -22.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RESN is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $6.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -0.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) projections and forecasts

Resonant Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +126.92 percent over the past six months and at a 57.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +44.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 329.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Resonant Inc. to make $1.22 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $459Million and $600Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 103.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14%. Resonant Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -3.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.64% of Resonant Inc. shares, and 43.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.73%. Resonant Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.7% of the shares, which is about 4.17 Million shares worth $9.92 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.14% or 2.79 Million shares worth $6.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1192021 shares worth $3.16 Million, making up 2.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 883.96 Thousand shares worth around $2.1 Million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.

