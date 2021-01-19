In today’s recent session, 1,461,336 shares of the Recon Technology, Ltd.(NASDAQ:RCON) have been traded, and its beta is 2.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.71, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.27 Million. RCON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost -224.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.14% since then. We note from Recon Technology, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 546.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 Million.

Recon Technology, Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Recon Technology, Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON): Trading Information Today

Instantly RCON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.88 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.082 over the last five days. On the other hand, Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 412.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 312.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 484.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCON is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +484.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 484.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.6%. Recon Technology, Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 35.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.06% of Recon Technology, Ltd. shares, and 1.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.49%. Recon Technology, Ltd. stock is held by 3 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.64% of the shares, which is about 45.75 Thousand shares worth $42.78 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.49% or 35.45 Thousand shares worth $33.14 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored