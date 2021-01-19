QuantumScape Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended QS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -48.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QS is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -48.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. QuantumScape Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

