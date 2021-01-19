In today’s recent session, 9,854,423 shares of the Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:OPTT) have been traded, and its beta is 3.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.13, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.68 Million. OPTT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.46, offering almost -42.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 89.46% since then. We note from Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.93 Million.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OPTT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT): Trading Information Today

Instantly OPTT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.75- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.14 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1200, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38238.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPTT is forecast to be at a low of $1200 and a high of $1200. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38238.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38238.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.5%. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 84.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. shares, and 0.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.99%. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 88.03 Thousand shares worth $88.91 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.21% or 63.33 Thousand shares worth $63.96 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 78483 shares worth $226.03 Thousand, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 18.16 Thousand shares worth around $18.34 Thousand, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.

