In today’s recent session, 5,027,672 shares of the Luokung Technology Corp.(NASDAQ:LKCO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.71 Million. LKCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.4, offering almost -129.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.26% since then. We note from Luokung Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 Million.

Luokung Technology Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LKCO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO): Trading Information Today

Although LKCO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.92 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 34%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.31 over the last five days. On the other hand, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 69.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 32.53 day(s).

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.2%. Luokung Technology Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -162% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.83% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares, and 9.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.55%. Luokung Technology Corp. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Sicart Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 4.21 Million shares worth $2.07 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.22% or 441.3 Thousand shares worth $217.47 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 91795 shares worth $53.51 Thousand, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock held roughly 87.02 Thousand shares worth around $50.72 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.

