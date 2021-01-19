In today’s recent session, 2,539,974 shares of the Lipocine Inc.(NASDAQ:LPCN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.8, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.56 Million. LPCN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.39, offering almost -32.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.301, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.28% since then. We note from Lipocine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 Million.

Lipocine Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LPCN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lipocine Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN): Trading Information Today

Instantly LPCN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.8 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.0381 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 196.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPCN is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +455.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.6%. Lipocine Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.31% of Lipocine Inc. shares, and 10.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.36%. Lipocine Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.5% of the shares, which is about 2.96 Million shares worth $4.17 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.45% or 1.61 Million shares worth $2.27 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2379204 shares worth $3.35 Million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 448.81 Thousand shares worth around $632.82 Thousand, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored