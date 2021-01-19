In today’s recent session, 118,000,000 shares of the Sundial Growers Inc.(NASDAQ:SNDL) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $709.51 Million. SNDL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.88, offering almost -462.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.138, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80% since then. We note from Sundial Growers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 409.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 308.49 Million.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SNDL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL): Trading Information Today

Although SNDL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.787 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.44% year-to-date, but still down -0.0391 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 0.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.3, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -56.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDL is forecast to be at a low of $0.2 and a high of $0.4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -42.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -71.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) projections and forecasts

Sundial Growers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.94 percent over the past six months and at a 88.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +94.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sundial Growers Inc. to make $13.34 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.86 Million and $22.42 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sundial Growers Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -275.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares, and 3.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.14%. Sundial Growers Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.84% of the shares, which is about 13.02 Million shares worth $3.13 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 0.56% or 3.95 Million shares worth $949.86 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

