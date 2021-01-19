In the last trading session, 5,429,324 shares of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust(NYSE:PEI) were traded, and its beta was 3.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.17 Million. PEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.05, offering almost -271.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.53% since then. We note from Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 Million.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PEI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI): Trading Information

Although PEI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.62 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.3204 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is 0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -26.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PEI is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -26.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust to make $76Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $81.37 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.4%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earnings are expected to increase by 73.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1% per year for the next five years.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.67% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, and 24.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.18%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock is held by 118 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.32% of the shares, which is about 5.83 Million shares worth $3.23 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 1.84% or 1.46 Million shares worth $810.08 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2956200 shares worth $1.48 Million, making up 3.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.52 Million shares worth around $840.32 Thousand, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.

