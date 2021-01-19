In the last trading session, 2,367,502 shares of the NuCana plc(NASDAQ:NCNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $7, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $358.22 Million. NCNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.59, offering almost -51.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.57% since then. We note from NuCana plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.31 Million.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA): Trading Information

Instantly NCNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.83- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.4493 over the last five days. On the other hand, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is 0.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

NuCana plc (NCNA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. NuCana plc earnings are expected to decrease by -53.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of NuCana plc shares, and 53.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.93%. NuCana plc stock is held by 32 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 24.63% of the shares, which is about 8Million shares worth $41.36 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 14.11% or 4.58 Million shares worth $23.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 3664931 shares worth $18.95 Million, making up 11.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held roughly 2.98 Million shares worth around $15.39 Million, which represents about 9.17% of the total shares outstanding.

