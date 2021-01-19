In the last trading session, 8,408,326 shares of the Baidu, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIDU) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $238.87, and it changed around -$10.13 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.47 Billion. BIDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $258.73, offering almost -8.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.67% since then. We note from Baidu, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.26 Million.

Baidu, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BIDU as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Baidu, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.63 for the current quarter.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): Trading Information

Although BIDU has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $258.7 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0057 over the last five days. On the other hand, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) projections and forecasts

Baidu, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +94.57 percent over the past six months and at a 38.9% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -30.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.64 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Baidu, Inc. to make $4.01 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.13 Billion and $3.22 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29%. Baidu, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -91.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.41% per year for the next five years.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Baidu, Inc. shares, and 68.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.08%. Baidu, Inc. stock is held by 1004 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.6% of the shares, which is about 12.54 Million shares worth $1.59 Billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.87% or 10.55 Million shares worth $1.33 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 5123945 shares worth $648.64 Million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 4.12 Million shares worth around $548.61 Million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.

