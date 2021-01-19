In the last trading session, 1,727,534 shares of the Allot Ltd.(NASDAQ:ALLT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.55, and it changed around -$1.25 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $477.13 Million. ALLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.25, offering almost -12.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.47% since then. We note from Allot Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 263.21 Million.

Allot Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ALLT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Allot Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT): Trading Information

Although ALLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.25 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.0584 over the last five days. On the other hand, Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 445.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLT is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +10.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) projections and forecasts

Allot Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +22.85 percent over the past six months and at a 59.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +120% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -200% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.87 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Allot Ltd. to make $33.63 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $30.57 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.51%. Allot Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 54.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.35% of Allot Ltd. shares, and 78.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.09%. Allot Ltd. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Lynrock Lake LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 19.71% of the shares, which is about 6.94 Million shares worth $63.15 Million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with 6.41% or 2.26 Million shares worth $20.55 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1025487 shares worth $10.79 Million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd held roughly 479.17 Thousand shares worth around $5.04 Million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.

