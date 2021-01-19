In the last trading session, 20,330,961 shares of the Jaguar Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:JAGX) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.3, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $388.79 Million. JAGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.47, offering almost -35.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.185, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.39% since then. We note from Jaguar Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 96.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.87 Million.

Jaguar Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended JAGX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Jaguar Health, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX): Trading Information

Although JAGX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.20- on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.175 over the last five days. On the other hand, Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 7.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 51.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JAGX is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +51.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.6 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jaguar Health, Inc. to make $5.29 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.51 Million and $869Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 470.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 508.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Jaguar Health, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40% per year for the next five years.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.01% of Jaguar Health, Inc. shares, and 6.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.29%. Jaguar Health, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.57% of the shares, which is about 393.39 Thousand shares worth $113.89 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.55% or 382.46 Thousand shares worth $110.72 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 30283 shares worth $8.77 Thousand, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 6.15 Thousand shares worth around $1.78 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

