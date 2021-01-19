In the last trading session, 2,757,135 shares of the Iterum Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ:ITRM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.39 Million. ITRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.02, offering almost -397.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.451, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.73% since then. We note from Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.31 Million.

Iterum Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ITRM as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM): Trading Information

Instantly ITRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.3 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.0163 over the last five days. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 44.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITRM is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to decrease by -32.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, and 34.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.61%. Iterum Therapeutics plc stock is held by 22 institutions, with Canaan Partners X LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.53% of the shares, which is about 1.73 Million shares worth $1.82 Million.

Frazier Management LLC, with 3.13% or 1.54 Million shares worth $1.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

