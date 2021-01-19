In the last trading session, 43,163,210 shares of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc.(NYSE:ITP) were traded, and its beta was 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.28 Million. ITP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.39, offering almost -143.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.58% since then. We note from IT Tech Packaging, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 Million.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ITP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP): Trading Information

Although ITP has showed a red trend with a performance of -21.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.88 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.1078 over the last five days. On the other hand, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 746.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 211.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 777.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITP is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +777.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 777.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.2%. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 120.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19% of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. shares, and 2.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.73%. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.41% of the shares, which is about 403.06 Thousand shares worth $197.74 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.52% or 147Thousand shares worth $72.12 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored