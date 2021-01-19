In today’s recent session, 1,294,088 shares of the Vuzix Corporation(NASDAQ:VUZI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.85, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $377.11 Million. VUZI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11, offering almost -24.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90.28% since then. We note from Vuzix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 Million.

Vuzix Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VUZI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vuzix Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI): Trading Information Today

Although VUZI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.49 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0137 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.17, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -7.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VUZI is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) projections and forecasts

Vuzix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +118.86 percent over the past six months and at a 41.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +29.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.69 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vuzix Corporation to make $3.9 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.95 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 89%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.5%. Vuzix Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -7.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.23% of Vuzix Corporation shares, and 15.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.25%. Vuzix Corporation stock is held by 77 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.87% of the shares, which is about 1.23 Million shares worth $5.59 Million.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC, with 2.54% or 1.08 Million shares worth $4.94 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4811790 shares worth $43.69 Million, making up 11.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 733.32 Thousand shares worth around $3.34 Million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.

