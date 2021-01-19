In the last trading session, 85,723,815 shares of the Naked Brand Group Limited(NASDAQ:NAKD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.21 Million. NAKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.62, offering almost -482.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.0661, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.31% since then. We note from Naked Brand Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 239.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 140.2 Million.

Naked Brand Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NAKD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD): Trading Information

Although NAKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.6 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.3284 over the last five days. On the other hand, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is 2.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.5%. Naked Brand Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 58% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.4% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares, and 0.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.82%. Naked Brand Group Limited stock is held by 10 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 1.03 Million shares worth $115.26 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.23% or 532.99 Thousand shares worth $59.43 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

