In the last trading session, 1,093,531 shares of the Enveric Biosciences Inc.(NASDAQ:ENVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.96, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.92 Million. ENVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.46, offering almost -12.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.84% since then. We note from Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 635.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 635.7 Million.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ENVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Enveric Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB): Trading Information

Although ENVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.03- on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.1278 over the last five days. On the other hand, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is -0.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 91.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1162.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVB is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1162.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1162.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.9%. Enveric Biosciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

