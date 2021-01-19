In the last trading session, 2,422,680 shares of the Aqua Metals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AQMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.72, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $227.57 Million. AQMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.03, offering almost -8.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.13% since then. We note from Aqua Metals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 Million.

Aqua Metals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AQMS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aqua Metals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -46.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AQMS is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -46.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.6%. Aqua Metals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35% per year for the next five years.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.66% of Aqua Metals, Inc. shares, and 22.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.65%. Aqua Metals, Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Cannell Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.33% of the shares, which is about 3.26 Million shares worth $2.97 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.55% or 2.17 Million shares worth $1.98 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1218347 shares worth $1.11 Million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 792.76 Thousand shares worth around $722.2 Thousand, which represents about 1.3% of the total shares outstanding.

