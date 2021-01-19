In the last trading session, 1,466,973 shares of the Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACOR) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.7, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.54 Million. ACOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.3, offering almost -128.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.39% since then. We note from Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ACOR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2 for the current quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR): Trading Information

Instantly ACOR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.18- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.6302 over the last five days. On the other hand, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 417.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 279.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 123.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACOR is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +422.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) projections and forecasts

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +51.74 percent over the past six months and at a 17.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -122.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.5 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. to make $27.31 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.5 Million and $28.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.45%. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29% per year for the next five years.

