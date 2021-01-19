In the last trading session, 14,845,297 shares of the HEXO Corp.(NYSE:HEXO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.21, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $887.57 Million. HEXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.82, offering almost -8.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.86% since then. We note from HEXO Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62 Million.

HEXO Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended HEXO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO): Trading Information

Instantly HEXO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.82- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.96% year-to-date, but still up 0.5021 over the last five days. On the other hand, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is 0.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.98, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -44.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEXO is forecast to be at a low of $2.18 and a high of $5.48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -23.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. HEXO Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.21% of HEXO Corp. shares, and 9.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.47%. HEXO Corp. stock is held by 113 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.24% of the shares, which is about 8.85 Million shares worth $23.32 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.24% or 293.84 Thousand shares worth $774.57 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 8845262 shares worth $23.32 Million, making up 7.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 510.89 Thousand shares worth around $1.88 Million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.

