In today’s recent session, 22,567,319 shares of the Gritstone Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:GRTS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.15, and it changed around $6.76 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $651.22 Million. GRTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.45, offering almost -9.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.68% since then. We note from Gritstone Oncology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 479.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 434.47 Million.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GRTS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS): Trading Information Today

Instantly GRTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 105.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.89 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.23% year-to-date, but still up 1.1952 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) is 2.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -14.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRTS is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) projections and forecasts

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +68.16 percent over the past six months and at a 1.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +16.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.7%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to make $1.35 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $884Million and $1.26 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.02% of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. shares, and 65.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.91%. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Versant Venture Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.22% of the shares, which is about 3.1 Million shares worth $8.22 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 8.1% or 3.06 Million shares worth $8.11 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 885562 shares worth $2.7 Million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 875.71 Thousand shares worth around $2.67 Million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.

