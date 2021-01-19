In today’s recent session, 2,093,591 shares of the VirnetX Holding Corp(NYSE:VHC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.24, and it changed around -$0.45 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $369.51 Million. VHC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.79, offering almost -48.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.3% since then. We note from VirnetX Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 806.83 Million.

VirnetX Holding Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VHC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VirnetX Holding Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC): Trading Information Today

Although VHC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.50- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.071 over the last five days. On the other hand, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 587.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VHC is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +587.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 587.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.8%. VirnetX Holding Corp earnings are expected to increase by 30.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.67% of VirnetX Holding Corp shares, and 32.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.13%. VirnetX Holding Corp stock is held by 164 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.19% of the shares, which is about 4.4 Million shares worth $23.16 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.67% or 3.32 Million shares worth $17.48 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1961419 shares worth $10.34 Million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $7.47 Million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.

