In the last trading session, 27,496,418 shares of the SOS Limited(NYSE:SOS) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.17, and it changed around -$0.6 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.4 Million. SOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.77, offering almost -119.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.5% since then. We note from SOS Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 Million.

SOS Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SOS Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS): Trading Information

Although SOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -21.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.30- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.1481 over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 189.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 41.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 821.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOS is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +821.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 821.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SOS Limited to make $22.97 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.91 Million and $7.63 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.4%. SOS Limited earnings are expected to increase by 98.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.89% of SOS Limited shares, and 0.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.7%. SOS Limited stock is held by 17 institutions, with Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 88.7 Thousand shares worth $165.88 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.13% or 37.22 Thousand shares worth $69.59 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

