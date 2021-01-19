In the last trading session, 1,598,650 shares of the Sify Technologies Limited(NASDAQ:SIFY) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $433.72 Million. SIFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.69, offering almost -52.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.86% since then. We note from Sify Technologies Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Sify Technologies Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SIFY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sify Technologies Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY): Trading Information

Instantly SIFY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.69- on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.91% year-to-date, but still up 0.522 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) is 1.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.86 day(s).

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8%. Sify Technologies Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -43.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Sify Technologies Limited shares, and 0.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.8%. Sify Technologies Limited stock is held by 29 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.3% of the shares, which is about 540.13 Thousand shares worth $550.93 Thousand.

Pinnacle Associates, Ltd., with 0.15% or 266.93 Thousand shares worth $272.27 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 91200 shares worth $93.02 Thousand, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 13.63 Thousand shares worth around $13.9 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

