In the last trading session, 9,259,574 shares of the Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PPSI) were traded, and its beta was 0.2. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.18, and it changed around $0.85 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.93 Million. PPSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.43, offering almost -52.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.44% since then. We note from Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 Million.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PPSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI): Trading Information

Instantly PPSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.96- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.6% year-to-date, but still up 0.3857 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 436.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 122.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PPSI is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. to make $28Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.48 Million and $24.59 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.31%. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -29.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6% per year for the next five years.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.56% of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. shares, and 10.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.4%. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.01% of the shares, which is about 611.41 Thousand shares worth $941.58 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.48% or 41.45 Thousand shares worth $63.83 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Clearwater Small Companies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 51713 shares worth $79.64 Thousand, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17.5 Thousand shares worth around $26.95 Thousand, which represents about 0.2% of the total shares outstanding.

