In the last trading session, 23,996,462 shares of the fuboTV Inc.(NYSE:FUBO) were traded, and its beta was 3.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.13, and it changed around -$3.49 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.17 Billion. FUBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.29, offering almost -93.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.44% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.16 Million.

fuboTV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FUBO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. fuboTV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.76 for the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO): Trading Information

Although FUBO has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.40 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.1765 over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUBO is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +86.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. fuboTV Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Biggest Investors

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 92332 shares worth $2.59 Million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund held roughly 69.16 Thousand shares worth around $1.92 Million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.

