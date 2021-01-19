In today’s recent session, 3,003,767 shares of the Ferroglobe PLC(NASDAQ:GSM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.5, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $428.82 Million. GSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.545, offering almost -1.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86% since then. We note from Ferroglobe PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 Million.

Ferroglobe PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GSM as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM): Trading Information Today

Instantly GSM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.53- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.5% year-to-date, but still up 0.422 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 0.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 496.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 349.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.08, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -56.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSM is forecast to be at a low of $0.9 and a high of $1.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -50% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.9%. Ferroglobe PLC earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.79% of Ferroglobe PLC shares, and 21.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.65%. Ferroglobe PLC stock is held by 50 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.58% of the shares, which is about 7.74 Million shares worth $5.18 Million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with 3.28% or 5.54 Million shares worth $3.71 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2020. The former held 2840355 shares worth $1.39 Million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 2.67 Million shares worth around $1.65 Million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.

