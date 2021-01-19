In the last trading session, 1,615,218 shares of the Elys Game Technology, Corp.(NASDAQ:ELYS) were traded, and its beta was 3.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.9, and it changed around -$0.48 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.53 Million. ELYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.57, offering almost -28.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.95% since then. We note from Elys Game Technology, Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.9 Million.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ELYS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Elys Game Technology, Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.26, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELYS is forecast to be at a low of $8.26 and a high of $8.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16%. Elys Game Technology, Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -137.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.42% of Elys Game Technology, Corp. shares, and 0.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.54%. Elys Game Technology, Corp. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 100.55 Thousand shares worth $207.14 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.27% or 29.57 Thousand shares worth $60.92 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored