In today’s recent session, 7,839,771 shares of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.(NASDAQ:SOLO) have been traded, and its beta is 3. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.4, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $582.7 Million. SOLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.6, offering almost -83.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 87.97% since then. We note from Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.02 Million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SOLO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO): Trading Information Today

Although SOLO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.98- on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.0387 over the last five days. On the other hand, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 64.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOLO is forecast to be at a low of $9.55 and a high of $16.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +116.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -126.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.17% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, and 5.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.84%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.2% of the shares, which is about 1.36 Million shares worth $3.39 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 2.96% or 957.79 Thousand shares worth $2.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5915307 shares worth $36.62 Million, making up 18.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 35.75 Thousand shares worth around $267.03 Thousand, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored