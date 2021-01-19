In the last trading session, 7,597,659 shares of the EHang Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:EH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $40, and it changed around -$4.46 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.19 Billion. EH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.4, offering almost -28.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.03% since then. We note from EHang Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

EHang Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH): Trading Information

Although EH has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $51.40 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.89% year-to-date, but still up 0.6254 over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 1.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 818.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 611.07 day(s).

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. EHang Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 7.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of EHang Holdings Limited shares, and 1.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.13%. EHang Holdings Limited stock is held by 13 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 13.18 Thousand shares worth $105.14 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.33% or 10.49 Thousand shares worth $83.71 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

