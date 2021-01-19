In the last trading session, 3,351,084 shares of the DoorDash, Inc.(NYSE:DASH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $187.15, and it changed around -$20.09 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.45 Billion. DASH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $221.4, offering almost -18.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $135.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.66% since then. We note from DoorDash, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.86 Million.

DoorDash, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended DASH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. DoorDash, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $163.57, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -12.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DASH is forecast to be at a low of $100 and a high of $200. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +6.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. DoorDash, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -222.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

