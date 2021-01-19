In the last trading session, 1,040,795 shares of the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CYCC) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.35, and it changed around -$1.66 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.75 Million. CYCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.25, offering almost -161.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.55% since then. We note from Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 385.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.14 Million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CYCC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC): Trading Information

Although CYCC has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.77- on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.1704 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) is 0.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 887.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 190.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYCC is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +226.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 144.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.81% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 22.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.07%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.58% of the shares, which is about 125.58 Thousand shares worth $458.36 Thousand.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc., with 0.94% or 45.76 Thousand shares worth $167.01 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 5308 shares worth $19.37 Thousand, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3.13 Thousand shares worth around $12.27 Thousand, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.

