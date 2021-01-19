In today’s recent session, 5,962,199 shares of the Ballard Power Systems Inc.(NASDAQ:BLDP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.63, and it changed around $2.8 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.56 Billion. BLDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38, offering almost -12.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.33% since then. We note from Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 Million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BLDP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP): Trading Information Today

Instantly BLDP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $38.00 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.1606 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is 0.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.23, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -7.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLDP is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.4 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. to make $29.17 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $41.88 Million and $24Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.4%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -14.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.03% per year for the next five years.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.65% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, and 25.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.92%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock is held by 292 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.53% of the shares, which is about 9.88 Million shares worth $149.21 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.98% or 5.55 Million shares worth $83.77 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and American Century Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2897532 shares worth $42.8 Million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Growth Fund held roughly 2.15 Million shares worth around $31.77 Million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.

