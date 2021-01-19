In the last trading session, 5,663,117 shares of the Future FinTech Group Inc.(NASDAQ:FTFT) were traded, and its beta was 2.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.68, and it changed around -$0.6 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356Million. FTFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -69.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.27% since then. We note from Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 74.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.37 Million.

Future FinTech Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FTFT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT): Trading Information

Although FTFT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.58- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.1234 over the last five days. On the other hand, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 1.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 106.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 114.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTFT is forecast to be at a low of $14.3 and a high of $14.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +114.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 114.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.9%. Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.9% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares, and 0.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.74%. Future FinTech Group Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 75.28 Thousand shares worth $164.86 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.15% or 64.96 Thousand shares worth $142.26 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored