In the last trading session, 59,785,082 shares of the FuelCell Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:FCEL) were traded, and its beta was 5.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.84, and it changed around -$1.76 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.11 Billion. FCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.94, offering almost -32.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.69% since then. We note from FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.44 Million.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FCEL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. FuelCell Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL): Trading Information

Although FCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.94 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.0339 over the last five days. On the other hand, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 0.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -41.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FCEL is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $18.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +16.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -90.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) projections and forecasts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +444.33 percent over the past six months and at a 71.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +66.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.05 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. to make $23.9 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.04 Million and $14.91 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.4%. FuelCell Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 80.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.82% of FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares, and 32.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.47%. FuelCell Energy, Inc. stock is held by 173 institutions, with CVI Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.45% of the shares, which is about 19Million shares worth $40.66 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.77% or 14.06 Million shares worth $30.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6778763 shares worth $75.72 Million, making up 2.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.65 Million shares worth around $12.09 Million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.

