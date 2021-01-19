In the last trading session, 2,195,875 shares of the Fuel Tech, Inc.(NASDAQ:FTEK) were traded, and its beta was 6.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.76, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.28 Million. FTEK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.04, offering almost -22.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.79% since then. We note from Fuel Tech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.44 Million.

Fuel Tech, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FTEK as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fuel Tech, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -69.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTEK is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -69.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.1%. Fuel Tech, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.1% per year for the next five years.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.41% of Fuel Tech, Inc. shares, and 21.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.57%. Fuel Tech, Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Grace & White Inc /ny being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.42% of the shares, which is about 1.83 Million shares worth $1.54 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.05% or 1.25 Million shares worth $1.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 210035 shares worth $176.74 Thousand, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 203.5 Thousand shares worth around $171.25 Thousand, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.

