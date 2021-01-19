In the last trading session, 1,682,275 shares of the Contango Oil & Gas Company(NYSE:MCF) were traded, and its beta was 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $528.01 Million. MCF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.56, offering almost -50% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.37% since then. We note from Contango Oil & Gas Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 Million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MCF as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Contango Oil & Gas Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF): Trading Information

Instantly MCF has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.26- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.1969 over the last five days. On the other hand, Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -34.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCF is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -34.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.8%. Contango Oil & Gas Company earnings are expected to increase by 37% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.87% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares, and 33.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.07%. Contango Oil & Gas Company stock is held by 91 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.97% of the shares, which is about 10.37 Million shares worth $13.89 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.41% or 5.92 Million shares worth $7.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 3721880 shares worth $4.99 Million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 3.56 Million shares worth around $4.77 Million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored