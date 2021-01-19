In today’s recent session, 45,919,107 shares of the Churchill Capital Corp IV(NYSE:CCIV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.15, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.67 Billion. CCIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21, offering almost -15.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.11% since then. We note from Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 128.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.48 Million.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CCIV as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Churchill Capital Corp IV earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares, and 28.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.3%. Churchill Capital Corp IV stock is held by 58 institutions, with Sculptor Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.9% of the shares, which is about 6Million shares worth $58.65 Million.

Weiss Asset Management LP, with 2.6% or 5.38 Million shares worth $52.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Special Opportunities Fd and Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 200000 shares worth $2Million, making up 0.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund held roughly 102.04 Thousand shares worth around $997.95 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.

