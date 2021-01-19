In the last trading session, 7,381,706 shares of the Canaan Inc.(NASDAQ:CAN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.85, and it changed around -$0.43 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $759.87 Million. CAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -79.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.71% since then. We note from Canaan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.36 Million.

Canaan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CAN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN): Trading Information

Although CAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.84- on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.224 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is 0.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

Canaan Inc. (CAN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canaan Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -945% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Canaan Inc. shares, and 7.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.2%. Canaan Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.02% of the shares, which is about 2.71 Million shares worth $5.08 Million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.88% or 1.18 Million shares worth $2.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity China Region Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2276163 shares worth $11.38 Million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held roughly 1.36 Million shares worth around $8.07 Million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.

