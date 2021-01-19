In the last trading session, 4,170,218 shares of the Borr Drilling Limited(NYSE:BORR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $196.27 Million. BORR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.87, offering almost -764.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.243, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.3% since then. We note from Borr Drilling Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.07 Million.

Borr Drilling Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BORR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Borr Drilling Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR): Trading Information

Instantly BORR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.05 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.006 over the last five days. On the other hand, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.45, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -50.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BORR is forecast to be at a low of $0.34 and a high of $0.56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -38.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) projections and forecasts

Borr Drilling Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.54 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +54% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borr Drilling Limited to make $90.8 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $92.9 Million and $104.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Borr Drilling Limited earnings are expected to increase by 47.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.98% of Borr Drilling Limited shares, and 44.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.95%. Borr Drilling Limited stock is held by 44 institutions, with Artemis Investment Management LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.16% of the shares, which is about 11.36 Million shares worth $6.25 Million.

Lodbrok Capital, LLP, with 1.63% or 3.58 Million shares worth $1.97 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service and DFA Continental Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 95212 shares worth $72.09 Thousand, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Continental Small Company Series held roughly 58.75 Thousand shares worth around $22.92 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.

