In the last trading session, 4,004,528 shares of the Borqs Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRQS) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.74 Million. BRQS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.4, offering almost -577.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.811, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.6% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 Million.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BRQS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS): Trading Information

Although BRQS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.65 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.0677 over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 138.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 36.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 867.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRQS is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +867.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 867.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Borqs Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 61.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.85% of Borqs Technologies, Inc. shares, and 17.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.5%. Borqs Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Intel Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.78% of the shares, which is about 4.19 Million shares worth $4.23 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.7% or 270.89 Thousand shares worth $273.59 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 61731 shares worth $57.22 Thousand, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 12.01 Thousand shares worth around $13.09 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.

